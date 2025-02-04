With the 2025 Delhi Assembly election just a day away, people in the national capital are ready to perform their democratic duties on Wednesday (February 5).

As many as 1.56 crore people will be casting their votes at the 13,766 polling stations across the city.

It will be a race between three parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

As we go back a little in history, AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal dominated the Delhi polls in the last two elections in 2015 and 2020. Before AAP came into power, Congress was in control of the city for 15 years, while the BJP had not been in control for 27 years.

Some might know, while, some others would like to learn about the whole voting process. To make it easier, here's a detailed process of how to vote for the Delhi Assembly election.

Step-by-step voting process

Voting, an essential democratic right, enables citizens to elect their representatives and influence the decision-making processes that affect their lives.

1. Register your name

Ensure your name is listed on the electoral roll before you vote. All Indian citizens who are above 18 years of age as of January 1, can register as voters in their constituency.

A voter can complete their registration through the Election Commission of India's website.

2. Verify your name in voters' list

Check if your name appears in the voters' list by visiting Electoral Search or using the Voter Helpline App available on Android and iOS.

3. Locate your police station

Use the Election Commission's tools to find the exact polling station assigned to you.

4. Bring your ID

On the day of voting, carry your Voter ID (EPIC) or other required ID documents as prescribed by the Election Commission.

Valid IDs include:

Voter ID card

Aadhar card

Passport

Driving license

Ration card

Bank passbook with a photograph

PAN card

Government service photo ID

Make sure that you carry your ID is original and valid to avoid any issues during verification.

What happens in polling booth

1. Check-in and verification

A polling official will verify your name in the electoral roll and will ask you to show your ID proof. Once the official confirms your identity, he will ink your left forefinger to prevent double voting.

2. Receiving voter's slip

You will be given a voter's slip, which you need to sign in the register.

3. Voting

Once you receive the voter's slip, you will proceed to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). In the booth, press the button next to the candidate's symbol of your choice. It will beep as a sign of confirmation of your vote, and a red light will glow near the candidate's name.

4. VVPAT Check

Once you've voted, the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will show the selected candidate's name, serial number, and symbol for seven seconds.

(With inputs from agencies)