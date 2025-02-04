The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday (Feb 5), the day of polling for the assembly elections to encourage voter participation.

The decision announced by the General Administration Department (GAD) ensures that all government offices, local bodies and public sector undertakings under the Delhi government will remain shut. Banks will also be closed to allow employees to cast their votes.

Metro, public transport and essential services to operate

Despite the holiday, essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open. Public transport, including Delhi Metro and DTC buses, will also continue to operate as usual.

Delhi Metro to start early on polling day

To assist voters, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on February 5, with trains running at 30-minute intervals until 6 am. Normal services will resume thereafter.

Schools and colleges to shut for polling

All educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed on polling day. Since many schools double as polling stations, some were also shut on February 4 for election preparations.

Jamia Millia Islamia has declared a two-day holiday for its Middle School on February 4 and 5. An official notice stated that the school premises would be handed over to election authorities to facilitate polling arrangements.

Liquor shops and cinema halls to remain closed

As per Election Commission guidelines, liquor stores, cinema halls and other licensed establishments will be closed from 6 pm on February 3 until 6 pm on February 5. This measure aims to maintain order during the voting period.

(With inputs from agencies)