A case was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday (Feb 4), a day before the Assembly election in the national capital. The Delhi police filed two cases, one against Atishi for violating the code of conduct ahead of polls and another against her supporters for obstructing government work.

Police claimed that the CM violated the Model Code of Conduct by visiting Fateh Singh Marg with 10 vehicles and around 60 supporters. When she was asked to leave, she refused, police said.

Two AAP members were accused of assaulting a head constable of Govindpuri on Monday (Feb 3) and allegedly slapping a police officer, the police added.

On 04/02/25, at 00:59 hrs, a gathering was reported at Baba Fateh Singh Marg, Govindpuri. HC Kaushal Pal responded & began videography. AAP members Ashmit & Sagar Mehta obstructed & assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/DxNYscIrlW — DCP South East Delhi (@DCPSEastDelhi) February 4, 2025

Detailing on Atisi's case, the DCP said, "On February 4 at 12:30 am, AAP candidate from Kalkaji (AC-51) with 50-70 people & 10 vehicles was found at Fateh Singh Marg. Police instructed them to vacate due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). On a complaint by FST, a case under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act is registered at Police Station Govindpuri."

Atishi's allegations

Meanwhile, Atishi took to the social media platform X and alleged that police had "illegally" nabbed the two people who were reporting and making a video of "MCC violations."

Letter given to @DelhiPolice late last night, when they illegally took in custody two youth who were reporting and making a video of MCC violations.



No action was taken against those making the violation.



Hope that @ECISVEEP intends to have free and fair elections in Delhi pic.twitter.com/m8QJMe5Ycd — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 4, 2025

"No action was taken against those making the violation," claimed the CM, running for AAP from the Kalkaji constituency.

Sharing a video in the post, Atishi said, "The boy who was making the video was beaten and taken away by the police. You can see in this video that the police are kicking him. Action was taken against the person who made the video. Nothing against the person who broke the rules."

जो लड़का वीडियो बना रह था उसको पुलिस मारती हुई ले गई। आप इस वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कि पुलिस उसको लात मार रही है।



वीडियो बनाने वाले पर एक्शन। नियम तोड़ने वाले पर कुछ नहीं। pic.twitter.com/jIIV75XFhB — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 3, 2025

Case against Ramesh Bidhuri's son

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against the son of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri after Atishi claimed he violated the MCC and interfered during the "silence period".

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on the social media platform X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"In this matter, taking cognizance of the complaint against Manish Bidhuri & Ravi Dayama for violation of MCC, a legal case under section 126 RP Act has been registered against them in PS Govindpuri," the post read.

Responding to another allegation by the Delhi Chief Minister, he said, "Three more members of Ramesh Bidhuri ji's family - who live in Tughlakabad village - were found roaming in the Kalkaji assembly constituency at 1 am."

