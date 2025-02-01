Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convener, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (Feb 1) appealed to the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party to vote for AAP emphasising that voting for them will ensure the continuation of essential services such as free electricity, water, healthcare, and education, which would cost them around Rs 25,000.

In a video message, Kejriwal shared a personal anecdote about meeting a BJP supporter who asked what would happen if Kejriwal lost the election. Kejriwal turned the question around, asking the supporter how his family would be affected if the AAP lost.

Make a practical choice for your families, says Kejriwal

The supporter revealed that his children attended a government school, which had improved significantly under the AAP government. Kejriwal pointed out that no BJP-ruled state had better schools than Delhi. He then explained that if the AAP lost, the supporter's family would lose access to free electricity, water, healthcare, and education, costing them around Rs 25,000.

Kejriwal further emphasised that it's not about leaving the BJP, but about making a practical choice for their families' well-being and that voting for the AAP will ensure that these essential services continue, regardless of their party affiliation.

8 MLAs resign from AAP

Meanwhile, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs stepped down from their posts on Friday (Jan 31). Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

The MLAs in their resignation letter cited 'significant deviation' from the values and principles on which the party was founded and accused it of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, and transparency, and exhibiting traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy.

The MLAs who have resigned are: Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan, Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and Girish Soni from Madipur.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, and counting of votes will be held on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies)