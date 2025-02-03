Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (Feb 3), lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for prioritising its image over the future of youth of the country.

PM Modi accused AAP of only allowing students who score well to progress beyond 9th grade, supposedly to protect their own reputation.

"I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done," the Indian prime minister said in an interaction with students in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: In an interaction with students, PM Narendra Modi lashes out at how students' future is harmed to improve the image of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) govt pic.twitter.com/VVp9XOvnsM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

Exuding confidence in BJP coming out victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls, PM Modi, while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday (Feb 2), likened the changing weather to the promise of a "new spring of development" for the national capital.

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

He also promised nutritious meals, worth Rs 5, for people living in slums and announced that the government would set up a welfare board for auto drivers and domestic workers while assuring that no existing welfare schemes would be discontinued.

"A welfare board will be set up for auto drivers and domestic workers, providing them with insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh. The BJP government will also assist with children's school fees. I give another guarantee: these AAP-Da people are spreading falsehoods, but not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished. The welfare schemes for the public in Delhi will not be stopped," PM Modi asserted.

Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of 'surrendering to BJP'

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Election Commission of surrendering before the BJP.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar "wants a job post-retirement" and that he "destroyed the country" for a mere post.

"... Our revolutionaries were hanged so that there would be democracy in the country, elections would be fair. But the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the BJP today, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist," Kejriwal said.

"It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month, what kind of post has been offered to him post-retirement? The post of Governor, the post of President, what kind of post can it be?... I request Rajiv Kumar Ji with folded hands. Do your duty, give up the desire for the post, give up the greed for the post. Now at the end of your career, do not destroy the country, the country's democracy," he added.

