Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (Feb 2), took a swipe at AAP referring to its symbol stating that with the members of the party exiting, the party was staring at its defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai" which roughly translates to "parts of the broomstick are splintering," he said.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, PM Modi, while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram, likened the changing weather to the promise of a "new spring of development" for the national capital.

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

'Broom's bristles are scattering'

PM Modi then said that even before the voting in the assembly polls, the bristles of the broomstick were scattering, referring to the Aam Aadmi Party's symbol.

"Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere). Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realize how angry the people are with AAP. The AAP party is so rattled by the anger of Delhi's people that they are making false claims every hour," PM Modi said.

Haling the Union Budget presented on Saturday (Feb 1), he said that it was a budget for the people and for their aspirations.

दिल्लीवासियों को सिर्फ भाजपा पर भरोसा है क्योंकि वह जो कहती है, वो करती है। आरके पुरम में उमड़े जनसैलाब से यह साफ है कि दिल्ली में कमल खिलकर रहेगा। https://t.co/WrH22wzDIf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2025

"In the past 10 years, India's economy has moved from tenth place to the fifth place. The country's economic strength is increasing, and the income of citizens is also rising. Had the situation been different, this increasing income would have gone into scams and fallen prey to corruption. But the honest BJP government is using this money for the welfare of the nation, whether it is for the poor, middle class, rural or urban residents," PM Modi said.

Eight MLAs resign from AAP

Eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs stepped down from their posts on Friday (Jan 31) after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

The MLAs in their resignation letter cited 'significant deviation' from the values and principles on which the party was founded and accused it of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, and transparency, and exhibiting traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy.

The MLAs who have resigned are: Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Rohit Kumar from Trilokpuri, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhavna Gaud from Palam, Bhupinder Singh Joon from Bijwasan, Pawan Kumar Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and Girish Soni from Madipur.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, and counting of votes will be held on February 8.

