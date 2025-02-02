The Indian capital is all set to choose its next chief minister in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, scheduled for Wednesday (Feb 5). The results will be announced on February 8. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and Congress are the top contenders on the list. All the parties have unveiled their respective manifestos with major promises to the people of Delhi.

Let's take a look at who has claimed to offer what:

'Kejriwal ki guarantee'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), currently ruling Delhi, released its manifesto titled "Kejriwal ki guarantee" (Guarantee of Kejriwal) having 15 promises. The major ones are: job creation, cash for women, and free medical treatment for senior citizens.

The party, under former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, also promised to provide 24/7 clean drinking water to all households in the national capital. It has also promised to provide a monthly amount of ₹2,100 for women. The party further said the Yamuna River would be cleaned (Something Kejriwal promised in the previous election as well) and promised to provide scholarships covering all expenses for Dalit students studying abroad.

AAP said if it would get another opportunity to rule Delhi, there would be free bus and metro travel for students and the party would construct world-class roads.

AAP Manifesto 2025 Photograph: (AAP )

'Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), ruling at the center, unveiled its manifesto under the title "Vikasit Dilli Sankalp Patra" (Developed Delhi resolution letter). The party, under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promised Mahila Samridhi Yojana (Women Prosperity Scheme), an expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, and ₹10 lakh health insurance for senior citizens and economically disadvantaged families.

One of the big promises includes 50,000 government jobs for the youth.

It also said that the BJP would provide free electricity for up to 200 units, ₹500 subsidies on LPG cylinders along with giving free cylinders during festivals like Holi and Diwali if it wins the upcoming election.

Congress manifesto 2025

The grand old party Congress has promised ₹2,500 per month for women under the Pyari Didi Yojana. Exceeding the promises by BJP and AAP, the party has said it would provide free electricity for up to 300 units if it forms government in Delhi.

To all the qualified jobless people, the party has promised a monthly support amount of ₹8,500.

It has further promised to establish 100 Indira canteens throughout the national capital that would provide healthy and complete meals at ₹5.

Under the Jeevan Raksha Yojana, Congress has promised ₹25 lakh health insurance coverage for all Delhi residents.

Furthermore, the party has promised to provide subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500.

The triangle battle

BJP has not been in power in the national capital for 27 years and is eager to topple the government of AAP which has been ruling Delhi since 2015. Meanwhile, the last time Congress ruled Delhi was in 2013 after which the party has lost every election in Delhi.

(With inputs from BJP, AAP, Congress manifestos)