Top 10 world news: White fungus in brain, dancing cosmic ghosts, and more

In India, Hyderabad medical experts reported an unusual incidence of white fungus or Aspergillus developing an abscess in the brain of a Covid recovered patient. Meanwhile, India's women hockey team broke down while talking to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In South Asia, the Taliban murdered the Afghan government's senior media and communications officer in the capital city of Kabul on Friday, according to a spokesperson of the terrorist group. In other news, a study has revealed that there are extra barriers to recruiting women for cardiovascular research.

Click on headlines to read more

India and China disengage in Ladakh’s Gogra, all temporary structures removed

The Army said Friday that India and China had completed force withdrawal from the Gogra region of eastern Ladakh after a year-long "sensitive" standoff.

White fungus abscess found in the brain of a COVID-recovered patient

The patient in question had recovered from COVID-19 in May of this year, but had developed limb paralysis and communication difficulties.

Terrorists killed Afghan govt media head who was critical of Pakistan, Taliban

The incident happened on Darul Aman Road in the west of Kabul on Friday afternoon.

Indian women's hockey team breaks down during conversation with PM Modi: Watch

Indian women's hockey team broke down during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he praised them for their performance at Tokyo Olympics.

'Blatantly racist': Twitter slams Juventus FC for posting racist picture of Cecilia Salvai

Italian defender Cecilia Salvai was seen posing with a training cone on her head and her eyes squeezed to the sides with her finger.

Study says recruiting women for cardiovascular research is harder

As a part of the study, 740 cardiovascular clinical trials were reviewed between 2010 and 2017. It was then found out that women account for 38 per cent of the total participants.

Never seen before: Dancing 'cosmic ghosts' discovered by astronomers

Scientists from Western Sydney University and CSIRO found dancing ghosts deep in the cosmos as part of the first deep sky search utilising CSIRO's ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) radio telescope.

Vaccine passports 'permanent fixture' for travel, UK minister claims

Even though vaccine passports have not been hugely popular with the locals of the UK, the government feels it is a permanent fixture of international travel in post-pandemic times.

UK tempts people to get vaccinated if they want to go clubbing

Authorities have now decided to tempt the young people by showing them an alternate reality of what will happen if they do not get vaccinated, and that is missing out on the happening nightlife.

China's Twitter-like Weibo deletes star ranking to avoid celebrity culture

China’s popular social media platform, Sina Weibo, has decided to not promote celebrity culture in the country, even if it means taking down a popular list.