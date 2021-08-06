India and China finally pull out troops from Gogra in Ladakh, all temporary structures dismantled

The Army said Friday that India and China had completed force withdrawal from the Gogra region of eastern Ladakh after a year-long "sensitive" standoff.

The disengagement procedure, which included both sides removing all temporary structures and other associated infrastructure and returning the landform to its pre-stand-off state, took place over two days, on August 4 and 5, according to the Army.



The disengagement occurred in eastern Ladakh, at Patrol Point 17A.

This had been one of the grounds of contention between the two countries throughout their year-long military standoff.

"All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-standoff period," the army said.

With the Gogra agreement, India and China have now conceded in four of the six flashpoints - Galwan, the North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake, and Galwan.

Depsang and Hot Springs are still locked in a stalemate.

