Vaccine passports 'permanent fixture' for travel in near future, UK minister claims

Even though vaccine passports have not been hugely popular with the locals of the UK, the government feels it is a permanent fixture of international travel in post-pandemic times.

As of now, the UK asks all travellers to show proof of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus if they want to enter the country without having to quarantine. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps feels this is a permanent fix for international travels in the recent future.

"I do see this becoming a permanent, for the foreseeable future, fixture of international travel," Shapps told local media house ITV News. "I've chaired meetings with my transport equivalents [in other countries], when I speak to them it's quite clear that double vaccination will be a requirement, we're already seeing it in virtually every country in the world."

For now, the condition will apply to all travellers wanting to enter the country, unless they are medically exempt.

The UK government has been urging locals to get vaccinated against coronavirus as soon as possible to avoid another surge of the pandemic, due to the rise in cases of the Delta variant.

"If you haven't got your vaccination yet, please get it, unless you're medically exempt, you will need it in order to be able to travel in the future," Shapps said.