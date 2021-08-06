'Dance together': UK tempts people to get vaccinated if they want to go clubbing

The UK government is trying its best to get the locals vaccinated against the coronavirus pandemic, and it has now come up with an incentive for young people.

Authorities have now decided to tempt the young people by showing them an alternate reality of what will happen if they do not get vaccinated, and that is missing out on the happening nightlife.

Also read | 'No confusion': CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

Pop-up vaccine centres are being set up outside popular venues to encourage young people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The advertisements around these vaccine campaigns read messages such as "Don’t miss out" and "Get your shot".

Young people are being asked to get vaccinated if they want to "keep dancing together safely" as the government is planning to make ‘fully vaccinated’ status compulsory for entry in nightclubs and pubs after a few weeks.

Also read | UK to offer Covid vaccine to healthy 16 and 17 year-olds

This has come as the government is concerned whether the young people will be getting vaccinated or not, given the mindset that many believe they are at very low risk of getting infected.

Recently Covid recovered Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said the vaccine campaigns have allowed young people to "regain some of the freedoms we’ve missed over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to dancing on a night out."

In addition to this, the vaccine minister, Nadhim Zahawi, also stressed that both doses will be "vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife."