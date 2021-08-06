Terrorists assassinated Afghan govt media head who was critical of Pakistan, Taliban

Taliban murdered the Afghan government's senior media and communications officer in the capital city of Kabul on Friday, according to a spokesperson of the terrorist group.

The incident happened on Darul Aman Road in the west of Kabul on Friday afternoon.



Also read | Return to dark days: Afghan woman dragged out of car, killed by Taliban for not wearing veil

A spokesman from the federal interior ministry acknowledged that Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), had been assassinated, but declined to specify who was responsible.

"Unfortunately, the savage terrorists have committed a cowardly act once again and martyred a patriotic Afghan," interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said of the death of Dawa Khan Menapal.



Watch | Gravitas: What did the U.S. achieve in Afghanistan? Nothing

Menapal has been an outspoken opponent of Pakistan's government as well as the Taliban. He recently took to Twitter to condemn the assassination of Taliban comedian Nazar Mohammad, also known as Khasha Zwan.







#KhashaVictimOfTalibanism pic.twitter.com/bddi5W2Npe — Dawa khan Menapal (@menapal1) July 28, 2021 × He served as deputy presidential spokesperson from 2016 until 2020 before taking over as director of the media and information department.

In Kandahar, Menapal was also the head of the government's media and communication centre in 2015.

He is from the southern Afghan region of Zabul.

Kabul University awarded him a bachelor's degree in law and political science.



For journalists, Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous places on the planet.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a number of recent assaults on civilians, while the government usually blames the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies)