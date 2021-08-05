Return to dark days: Afghan woman dragged out of car, killed by Taliban for not wearing veil

Taliban terrorists shot a woman dead for not wearing a veil, as the Islamist fundamentalist organisation tries to reimpose oppressive regulations in the war-torn province.

According to the allegation, terrorists dragged Nazaneen, 21, from her car while she was driving to the Balkh district centre.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, has denied these claims.



Also read: Taliban impose strict restrictions on women, media in Afghanistan’s north

Balkh is a dangerous region in the north, where the Taliban are active in many areas. Security troops and Taliban fighters have lately clashed in the province.

Afghan women have been subjected to harsh laws and practise since the Taliban implemented its version of Islamic Sharia law from 1996 to 2001.



Watch | Gravitas: What did the U.S. achieve in Afghanistan? Nothing

The Taliban orders women to cover themselves from head to toe, forbids them from working outside the house, severely restricts girls' education, and requires them to leave their homes with a male relative only.

Taliban regulations prevent unaccompanied women from purchasing products from stores in several regions.

Residents claim that individuals who disobey the regulations are frequently punished.

Floggings in public were also a hallmark of Taliban governance.

According to the Long War Journal, which agrees with CNN's figures, the Taliban controls 223 districts across the country, with 116 disputed and 68 held by the government.

According to the report, the Taliban are threatening 17 of the 34 provincial capitals.

In the previous two months, the Taliban has made significant inroads across the nation, putting pressure on Afghanistan's IT and other fundamental infrastructures, such as dams, highways, and commerce facilities.

(With inputs from agencies)

