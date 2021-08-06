White fungus abscess found in the brain of a COVID-recovered patient

Hyderabad has reported an unusual incidence of white fungus or Aspergillus developing an abscess in the brain of a Covid recovered patient.

The patient in question had recovered from Covid-19 in May of this year, but had developed limb paralysis and communication difficulties.

A brain MRI revealed clot-like structures that did not go away despite the use of medicines.

It was only after surgery that doctors found that white fungus had formed an abscess in the patient’s brain.



Watch | Gravitas: After black fungus, cases of "white fungus" found in India

In an interview with TOI, Dr P Ranganadham, senior neurosurgeon at Sunshine Hospitals, described the event as "unusual" and speculated on how the white fungus entered the patient's brain.

Doctors are noticing an increase in a variety of deadly fungal diseases as the second wave sweeps over India, clogging ICUs with critically ill patients.

So far, the white fungus was considered to be a common infection, curable by commonly available medicines.

It is common in rural areas as it is carried by dust, hay or other such particles. Known as Aspergillus Flavus infection in medical parlance, it is not a new disease.

(With inputs from agencies)