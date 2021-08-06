Never seen before: Dancing 'cosmic ghosts' discovered by astronomers

Scientists from Western Sydney University and CSIRO found dancing ghosts deep in the cosmos as part of the first deep sky search utilising CSIRO's ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) radio telescope.

Winds from two active supermassive black holes at a distance of approximately a billion light-years are producing them, according to scientists.

PKS 2130-538 is the name given to them, and nothing is known about them.

While the 'ghosts' and the two radio galaxies assumed to be responsible for their creation have been spotted previously, none have been caught in such detail.

As a result, the finding was claimed to have been accepted for publication in the Australian Astronomical Society's publications (PASA).

He says that it is one of several that have been provided after extensive research.

Ray Norris, of Western Sydney University and CSIRO, the study's principal author, stated that it came as a complete surprise to the EMU team.

The most well-known radio sources are active supermassive black holes at galaxies' cores.

This is because material is channelled around the perimeter of the event horizon via magnetic field lines and blasted away from the poles in the form of radio-loud jets as these black holes consume stuff.

