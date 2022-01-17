Top 10 world news: WEF Davos 2022, Taliban to open schools for girls, and more

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need to overcome all obstacles. Also, Taliban rulers have said that they are hoping to open all schools for girls across the country after the Afghan New Year, which starts on March 21, reports the Associated Press.

Click on headlines to read more

World Economic Forum: Xi highlights the need of 'fostering new opportunities' at Davos 2022

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need to overcome all obstacles.

Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school after the Afghan New Year

Taliban rulers have said that they are hoping to open all schools for girls across the country after the Afghan New Year, which starts on March 21, reports the Associated Press.

In a first, same sex couple in Taiwan legally adopts a child

In a first, a same-sex couple in Taiwan adopted a child neither of them are related to after, after challenging local laws in court.

Omicron in Beijing may have arrived by mail from Canada: Report

In the latest development, reports by local Chinese media have stated that the Omicron variant of Covid could have entered Beijing through contaminated mail from Canada.

Pics: Indian state's forest department pays last respect to 'Collarwali' tigress

The legendary tigress of Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve Collarwali has died after prolonged illness, the officials revealed.

In a first, Indian couple to host wedding reception in Metaverse

In what seems to be happening for the first time, an Indian couple belonging to the state of Tamil Nadu is all set to host wedding reception in Metaverse.

These satellite images show Tonga volcano before and after eruption

A satellite captured several images showing the before and after situation of a volcanic eruption at the South Pacific island of Tonga.

I don't regret Russia return, says Navalny a year after his arrest

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he did not regret returning to Russia.

4,500-year-old highway network lined with ancient tombs found in Saudi Arabia

A 4,500-year-old highway network lined with well-preserved ancient tombs has been discovered by archaeologists in Saudi Arabia.

Two Indians among 3 killed in UAE drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthis

Two Indians were among the three killed in a drone attack near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)'s storage facility in United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s capital Abu Dhabi.