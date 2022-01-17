World Economic Forum: Xi highlights the need of 'fostering new opportunities' at Davos 2022

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need to overcome all obstacles. "We must do everything that is necessary to clear the shadow of the pandemic and boost economic and social recovery and development," he said.

The weeklong virtual event which started today will feature heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders.

"How to beat the pandemic and how to build the post-Covid world? These are major issues of common concern," he highlighted.

“As the momentum of the world is either progress or regresses, without contradiction nothing will exist. We need to learn from long history cycles and foster new opportunities. But first, we need to embrace cooperation and jointly defeat the pandemic,” Xi said.

Xi also spoke about a massive surge in global inflation. He said that there is a need to keep the industrial supply chain smooth. "For that, we should make the generally acceptable rules for digital economy," he highlighted.

Several heads of state will address the event including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and EU Commission's chief Ursua von der Leyen.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a special address via video conferencing.

As the Davos Agenda 2022 is bringing world leaders together, PM Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' address, which is scheduled at 8:30pm IST.

As per the WEF website, the event will also mark the launch of several forum initiatives. This includes efforts to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions.