Live: We need to discard Cold War mentality, says Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping Photograph: Twitter
World Economic Forum Davos 2022 LIVE: The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:44 PM
Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022
China is setting up world's largest national parks system, says Xi Jinping
Jan 17, 2022, 04:42 PM
Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022
Reforms and opening up remains continuous process in China, says Xi Jinping
Jan 17, 2022, 04:38 PM
Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022
We should stand against "all forms of hegemony"
Jan 17, 2022, 04:36 PM
Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022
"We need to discard Cold War mentality"
Jan 17, 2022, 04:33 PM
Xi Jinping at WEF Davos 2022
"We need to bridge development divide"
Jan 17, 2022, 04:28 PM
"History has proved time and again the confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences," Xi said, according to an official translation of the speech which was streamed online.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:23 PM
“Global inflation has increased. We need to keep industrial supply chain smooth. For that, we should make the generally acceptable rules for digital economy,” Xi said.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:21 PM
“As the momentum of the world is either progress or regresses, without contradiction nothing will exist. We need to learn from long history cycles and foster new opportunities. But first, we need to embrace cooperation and jointly defeat the pandemic,” Xi said.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:18 PM
“In the context of ongoing Covid response, we need to chart out new pathways for global economic recover. Eco-globalisation is the trend of the time. We should remove barriers, not erect walls and seek integration,” Xi said.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:16 PM
"A giant ship is brave enough to brave the storm. Pandemic is proving to be a protracted one. It exerts impact on health and economy. Holding each other back and shifting blames, will only shift our objectives," Xi said.
Jan 17, 2022, 04:11 PM
"The international community has fought a tenacious battle against COVID-19, says President Xi Jinping. The concerted efforts of the international community mean major progress has been made in the global fight against the pandemic," said Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China.
Jan 17, 2022, 03:49 PM