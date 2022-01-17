Pics: Indian state's forest department pays last respect to 'Collarwali' tigress

The legendary tigress of Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve Collarwali died after prolonged illness, the officials revealed. The tigress was 16 and she had given birth to 29 cubs. The state's forest department on Sunday conducted the last rites of tigress.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Paying respect
Several images uploaded on social media showed locals attending the funeral of the tigress. While some folded hands to pay their last respects, others were seen with garlands.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Illness caused due to old age
As per reports by local media, Alok Mishra, field director of Pench Tiger Reserve revealed that the the tiger was ill due to old age. "She was last spotted near Bhura Dev Nullah on January 14. She was spotted lying down. She was under the observation of veterinary doctors and was unable to walk. She passed away at 6:15 pm on Saturday," he said.
He further added that the exact cause of the death will be known after a post mortem.
(Photograph:Twitter)
MP CM also paid tribute
The tigress earned the title of 'super mom' after she gave birth to 29 cubs. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tribute to the tigress.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gave birth from 2008-2018
The tigress had first given birth to 3 cubs in May 2008. However, those cubs could not survive. For the last time, the tigress delivered four cubs in December 2018.