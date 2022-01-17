Pics: Indian state's forest department pays last respect to 'Collarwali' tigress

Illness caused due to old age

As per reports by local media, Alok Mishra, field director of Pench Tiger Reserve revealed that the the tiger was ill due to old age. "She was last spotted near Bhura Dev Nullah on January 14. She was spotted lying down. She was under the observation of veterinary doctors and was unable to walk. She passed away at 6:15 pm on Saturday," he said.

He further added that the exact cause of the death will be known after a post mortem.

(Photograph:Twitter)