In a first, Indian couple to host wedding reception in Metaverse

In what seems to be happening for the first time, an Indian couple belonging to the state of Tamil Nadu is all set to host wedding reception in Metaverse.

On the first Sunday of February, Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will get married in Sivalingapuram village of Tamil Nadu. Their reception will be a special affair as it will be held digitally.

After the wedding gets over, the couple along with family and friends will turn to their laptops to enter a virtual venue for a Hogwarts-themed reception, said media reports.

I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup. pic.twitter.com/jTivLSwjV4 — Dinesh Kshatriyan 💜 (@kshatriyan2811) January 11, 2022 ×

"I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception, and my fiancee also liked the idea. I have been into crypto and blockchain technology, and have been mining ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, for the last one year. Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse," Dinesh, who is a project associate with IIT Madras, said.

Dinesh also shared a short video on Twitter to show what his upcoming wedding reception may look like. It is also being touted as 'India's first Metaverse marriage’.

Metaverse is actually a virtual reality world, where users can come alive through digital avatars.

(With inputs from agencies)