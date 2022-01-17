Eye on China, India to make Russia-made S-400 missile defence system operational from April

With threat from China on its mind, India is looking to make the first unit of S-400 Triumf advanced surface-to-air missile defence system operational by this April.

All the five units of the system will be deployed in strategic areas to ward off China threat, according to official sources. All these five units may become operational by next year.

The Russia-made S-400 system can take down a hostile aircraft or missile at a range between 40km and 400km. It was bought by India in a $5-billion deal, inked in October 2018.

The advance consignments of two S-400 systems have already arrived in India from Russia. The work to assemble the systems is going on in full swing, by the Indian teams who have been trained by Russia.

The first squadron deliveries are expected to be completed by the end of this year. The equipment is being brought to India through both sea and air routes.

The air defence system would give India an edge in South Asia as it would be able to take out enemy aircraft and cruise missiles.

The S-400 missile defence system is equipped with four different missiles, which can engage enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and AWACS planes at 400 km, 250 km, the medium-range 120 km and the short-range 40 km.

