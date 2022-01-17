South Korea inks deal with UAE to sell mid-range surface-to-air missiles

In a preliminary deal signed recently, South Korea will sell mid-range surface-to-air missiles to the UAE. It seems to be a step further towards deepening of defence cooperation between the two nations.

The deal was inked after South Korean President Moon Jae-in held talks with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai earlier on Sunday, reported Yonhap news agency, quoting the presidential office as saying.

Although the media reports indicated that the deal was worth $3.5 billion, the details of the memorandum of understanding were not shared immediately by the office.

During the talks, Moon and the UAE PM also discussed ways to expand cooperation in space, infrastructure and efforts to tackle climate change. The two leaders also discussed Korea's bid to host the Expo in 2030.

The M-SAM system, which is also called Cheongung II, is a core element in multi-layered anti-missile programme of South Korea. Cheongung means heaven's bow in Korean language.

The missile employs "hit-to-kill" technology and has been designed to intercept hostile missiles coming in at altitudes below 40 km.

Moon is in Dubai for a three-day visit as part of his week-long trip to the Middle East.

