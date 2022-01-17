Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school after the Afghan New Year

Taliban rulers have said that they are hoping to open all schools for girls across the country after the Afghan New Year, which starts on March 21, reports the Associated Press. Zabihullah Mujahid, who is also the Taliban's deputy minister of culture and information has said that the nation's education departments are looking to open classrooms for all girls and women.

In an interview, he said that education for girls and women “is a question of capacity."

He further mentioned that girls and boys should be completely segregated in schools.

Speaking about the problems that the Taliban regime has been facing, he said that finding or building enough dorms, hostels, where girls could stay while going to school is one major issue.

"We are not against education,” Mujahid stressed.

This comes after a group of women protesters demanding rights to work and education in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul were attacked with pepper spray gas by the Taliban forces.

As many as 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting “equality and justice” and carried banners that read “Women's rights, human rights”, news agency AFP reported.

Despite giving assurances, the Taliban has curbed liberty and equality in access to education and work to women.

Since taking over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, the Taliban have blocked women public sector employees, from returning to work, prevented girls to attend secondary schools, and have shut public universities.

(With inputs from agencies)