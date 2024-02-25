Top 10 world news: US hints at 'understanding' in talks over Gaza truce; Indian killed in Ukraine; & more

The US on Sunday said the ongoing mediation talks in Paris came to an 'understanding' on potential truce deal between Israel and Hamas. As per media reports, a deal is likely before March 10, as the month of Ramadan starts. Meanwhile, an Indian national was killed earlier this week in Ukraine in a drone strike. He was reportedly employed by the Russian army. Indian government has now advised all its nationals to avoid participating in the war. Additionally, as Ukraine's counteroffensive falters against Russia, Kyiv has alleged that almost half of total committed war supplies by the West are running delayed, causing a blow to the country's fighting abilities.

Click on the headlines to read more.

The US said Sunday (Feb 25) that Paris talks came to an "understanding" on a potential ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

A 23-year-old Indian was reported killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Donetsk region near the Russia-Ukraine border.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 25) inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka

India has fully stopped the flow of the Ravi river into Pakistan, thanks to a newly-built barrage that allows it to harness the full potential of the water resource to the benefit of local farmers.

"Human error" by two pilots was responsible for a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash that killed 101 people in May 2020, the investigation report on the incident revealed.

The Ukrainian government said on Sunday (Feb 25) that 50 per cent of arms deliveries by the West do not arrive on time.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday (Feb 24) that his government would spend an additional $660 million (100 billion yen) rebuilding the areas that were ravaged by magnitude-7.5 earthquake on New Year's Day (January 1), the news agency AFP reported.

If one can remember, the entire cast of Christopher Nolan's war-era drama Oppenheimer walked out of the movie’s UK premiere, showing their solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike. On Saturday (Feb 25), the atomic bomb drama emerged as the big winner at the 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

India spinners Ravi Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine English wickets between them on day 3 (Feb 25) of the Ranchi Test to ensure India chase less than 200 to win the match and the series.