India stops flow of Ravi river into Pakistan by building new barrage

India has fully stopped the flow of the Ravi river into Pakistan, thanks to a newly-built barrage that allows it to harness the full potential of the water resource to the benefit of local farmers. The construction of the Shahpur Kandi barrage is now complete, which will help the country retain 1150 cusecs of water previously destined for Pakistan.

The diverted water will be used for irrigation purposes in the Kathua and Samba districts of the Jammu and Kashmir region. Shahpur Kandi barrage faced years of resistance and challenges, and now the project, essential for irrigation as well as hydropower generation, is on the brink of completion.

Has India violated water treaty with Pakistan?

The Indus Water Treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan that allowed India an exclusive right over waters of the Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas rivers whereas Pakistan got full access to the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.

The newly-built barrage will help India fully exploit the allocated water resources, redirecting previously allocated resources from the old Lakhanpur dam towards Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Details about Shahpur Kandi barrage

In 1995, PV Narasimha Rao, India’s former prime minister, laid the foundation of the Shahpur Kandi Barrage Project. However, disputes between the governments of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab led to a suspension of the project for over four and a half years.

Watch: Pakistan: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" on Feb 27 × Fast forward to 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally promised to optimise water resources from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers for Indian farmers, stressing India's rightful ownership of these waters and the need to prevent their loss to Pakistan.

Consequently, a task force was set up to ensure all water from these rivers reaches Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

India has implemented various water management projects, including building storage facilities like the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej, Pong and Pandoh Dam on the Beas, and Thein (Ranjitsagar) on the Ravi.

Additionally, projects like the Beas-Sutlej link and the Indira Gandhi Nahar Project have helped India utilise almost its entire share (95 per cent) of water from the eastern rivers.