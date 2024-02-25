‘Human error’ responsible for 2020 plane crash that killed 101 people in Pakistan

"Human error" by two pilots was responsible for a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash that killed 101 people in May 2020, the investigation report on the incident revealed.

The flight was scheduled from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore to Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

But the plane crashed a few kilometres from the runway into Model Colony, which is a densely populated residential area in Karachi.

The crash happened during the second attempt following a failed landing.

The Aircraft Investigation Board (AIB) has finally released its report on the reasons why the Airbus 320 failed to land.

The board determined that the two pilots' inability to exercise sufficient discretion when landing was the primary cause of the deadly crash.

A total of 101 individuals died, including 99 on board. Two passengers miraculously survived with injuries. In addition, eight people on the ground were hurt in the disaster, one of whom died from injuries.

The reports revealed that the pilots were warned by the air traffic controller at least four times that they shouldn't land as their altitude was not right.

Also, when the pilots first tried to land the aircraft, its engines hit the ground, which led to the system supplying lubricant to the engines shutting down. The report said that "engine failure" eventually led to the crash.

The PIA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the country were also held responsible for failing to have clear rules in place about whether or not pilots should fast while on duty during Ramadan.

As per the report, the aircraft's power supply shut down after the engine failed, and the last four minutes of the flight were not logged on the data box.