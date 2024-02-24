Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan asks IMF to hold election audit before offering new loan: Reports

Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said on Friday (Feb 23) that has written a letter to International Monetary Fund (IMF) urging the world body to not approve new loan to Pakistan before an audit of the recently concluded elections, said reports in Pakistani media.

"The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?" said Khan during hearing of GBP 190 Million corruption case against him in Adiala jail, as per media reports.

The News International has reported that Khan opined that additional loan would be burdensome for the South Asian nation and would increase poverty.

A senator of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said just a day ago that Khan would write such a letter to IMF urging it for an audit of the February 8 elections.

The IMF meanwhile, has indicated that it was ready to work with the new government in Pakistan.

IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said that the global body was ready to work "on policies to ensure macroeconomic stability and prosperity for all of Pakistan’s citizens."

Imran Khan's party has alleged that the elections were rigged. When the counting of votes began, the PTI registered an impressive performance as candidates affiliated to it won 95 of 265 seats in Pakistan parliament. Now however, former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) has emerged as the largest party. PMLN now has 108 lawmakers in the parliament.

PTI claims that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials engaged in widespread rigging of poll and declared defeat of PTI-linked candidates on dozens of seats in spite of their victory. The ECP has denied these allegations.

PMLN has now joined hands with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and is in a process to form the government.