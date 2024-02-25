Ukraine war: 50% of Western arms deliveries don't arrive on time, says Kyiv

The Ukrainian government said on Sunday (Feb 25) that 50 per cent of arms deliveries by the West do not arrive on time. Addressing a televised conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said, "Since the situation is always dynamic at the moment commitment doesn't constitute delivery. 50% of commitments are not delivered on time."

"So which means that in the mathematics of war, we'll look to the enemy - their economy is almost 2 trillion. They used up to 15% official and unofficial budget for the war, which constitutes over 150 billion USD. So, annually, it's officially. So basically, whatever committed that doesn't come on time we'll lose people, we'll lose territories," Defence Minister Umerov added.

As the conflict has entered its third year, the Ukrainian military is struggling to stave off Russian forces along the sprawling front line. The military in Ukraine's east and south is outgunned and outnumbered, and Russia has secured its first territorial gain in almost a year.

Ukraine has signed security deals (that are 10 years long) with its Western allies to defend itself against Russian attacks. The security deals promise continued provision of military and security aid, support to develop Ukraine's defence industrial base, training Ukrainian soldiers, intelligence-sharing and cooperation, and support for cyber defence.

Last week, Denmark became the latest NATO member to sign an agreement on security cooperation with Kyiv, the news agency Reuters reported.

'Ukraine tripled weapons production in 2023'

Umerov's remarks came as Ukrainian Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Sunday that his country tripled its weapons production last year and 500 companies were currently working in the defence sector.

"Last year, our defence industry produced three times more than in 2022. Our capabilities for 2023 are six times larger than in the previous year. As of today, we have almost half of these capabilities contracted for 2024. We work together with the ministry of defence and the defence forces to secure further contracts (manufacturing)," Strategic Industries Minister Kamyshin said.

"Throughout the last year, we considerably increased ammunition production. This is the main designation the front is waiting for as of today. We have reached new levels in artillery shell production," he added.

'We believe US will not abandon us'

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Sunday that Kyiv believed the United States would not abandon it. "We are deeply convinced that the US will not abandon Ukraine in terms of financial, military and armed support," Prime Minister Shmygal said.

The US has been one of the biggest financial and military backers of Ukraine since the conflict started on Feb 24, 2022. A crucial US funding package worth $ 60 billion is getting delayed due to domestic political wrangling (in the US).

On Thursday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told MSNBC that the delay in the US Congress in passing the funding package for Ukraine had already damaged Washington's credibility.

"Much damage to America's credibility has already been done because this aid package has already been debated for months,” Foreign Minister Sikorski said.

“What this package -- or rather the failure to pass it -- makes us realize is that even if the US president wants to help his allies, he may not be able to do so," Sikorski added.