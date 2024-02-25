Russia-Ukraine war: 23-year-old Indian killed in drone strike, was employed by Russia

A 23-year-old Indian was reported killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the Donetsk region near the Russia-Ukraine border. Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya hailed from Gujarat state and was reportedly employed by the Russian army as a security helper.

He began working for the army in December 2023. The same month, an agent on behalf of his father had written to the Indian consulate in Moscow to facilitate the repatriation of Mangukiya.

As per media reports, the Russian Army has recruited over 100 Indians to fight in its ongoing war in Ukraine, a fact acknowledged by India’s foreign ministry just two days back.

“We know that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian Army. The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge,” said MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal.

It has been reported that most of these Indians were treated unfairly by the Russian authorities, prompting them to seek assistance from the Indian government.

The family members of these nationals allege that Russian authorities duped their kin and forced them to join the Wagner Group (a private military company) and have also sought help from the South Block.

The Wagner Group, known as PMC Wagner, is a Russian state-funded army earlier controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Putin. Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash last year.

On Friday (Feb 23), the Indian government asked all Indian nationals to stay clear of the war zones and avoid participating in the war. The government said it had reached out to Moscow for the "early discharge" of Indians employed as support workers in the Russian Army.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Moscow has spent the last two years pounding the eastern European nation relentlessly, leading to a terrible human cost and displacement of millions. India has so far trodden a fine line on the issue, advocating for peace on one hand and refraining from criticising Russia on the other.