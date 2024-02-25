PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge 'Sudarshan Setu' in Gujarat

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 25) inaugurated India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat's Dwarka.

The Sudarshan Setu connects Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka and has been constructed at the cost of 11,81,19,678.60 USD (Rs 979 crore).

Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the bridge's inauguration. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/frysX0MZS1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

Ahead of the inauguration of his 'dream project', PM Modi said that it would mark a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey."

Taking to his official X account, the Indian prime minister said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity." Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat’s growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity. pic.twitter.com/Pmq2lhu27u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2024 ×

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the 2.3 km-long bridge in the year 2017 and at that time said that it would connect old to new Dwarka.

"The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge has 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side," an official release said. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/4OpY0ekCDH — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

Sudarshan Setu portrays a distinctive architecture with a pathway adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and pictures of Lord Krishna on both sides.

It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath,which generates one megawatt of electricity. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/uLPn4EYnFM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

Earlier known as 'Signature Bridge', it was renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu'. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shortly inaugurate Sudarshan Setu, country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/rFPAT2q4lB — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

PM Modi offers prayers at Dwarka Temple

The Indian prime minister also offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna in Beyt Dwarka, an island near Okha port. #WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple. pic.twitter.com/U2gZUVB3k4 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024 ×

He is also set to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department in Rajkot later today.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Saturday said, "The way Dwaraka is decorated during Janmashtami similarly, ahead of PM Modi's arrival the people have decorated the entire city. Everyone is very eager for the arrival of the Prime Minister."

"PM Modi will be visiting Rajkot on February 25. He will be dedicating several projects to the city... Rajkot All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) indoor-patient department having 250 beds will be officially inaugurated," he told news agency ANI.

Under the goal of 'Ayushman Bharat, Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the country on February 25 from Rajkot in Gujarat.

The five new AIIMS are AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Raebareli, and AIIMS Kalyani.

PM Modi will also inaugurate various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country.

All the healthcare projects are worth 137.42 USD (Rs 11,391.79 Crore).