PM Modi arrives in Varanasi, distributes prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 23) distributed prizes to the winners of Sansad Pratiyogita in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The ceremony was held at Banaras Hindu University.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city, also launched two books on Kashi during the event.

"A lot of development has taken place in Kashi in the last 10 years. Two books on complete information about Kashi have also been launched here today," the Indian prime minister said.

"The journey of development that Kashi has undertaken in the last 10 years, every stage of it and the culture here has also been described in this book," he added. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents awards to the winners of Saansad Sanskrit Competition, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



CM Yogi Adityanath is also present at the event.

Further affirming that the young generation empowers Kashi, he said, "The Kashi which is called more ancient than the time itself, its identity is being empowered by the young generation responsibly. This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives the confidence that the youth will take the country to new heights on Amrit Kaal." Kashi witnessed 'Vikas ka Damru' playing in last 10 years, says PM Modi

PM Modi, during his address, affirmed that his constituency saw the development happening in the city during the last 10 years.

"Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India. We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at BHU in Varanasi.

"Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions," he added.

"People from all over the country and even from every corner of the world come to Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace. People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi," he said.

He further asserted that India will give a new pace to development in the coming five years.

"In the next five years, the country will give a new pace to development with this confidence, the country will create new patterns of success and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

"Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion," he added.

PM Modi attends 647th birth anniversary event of Sant Ravidas

PM Modi attended the 647th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Guru Ravidas where he offered a floral tribute to the saint and also unveiled the statue of the Guru.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi today. He also visited Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali.



CM Yogi Adityanath also accompanied him.

Following this, he is also scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, which is a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore (156.53 USD) in Varanasi.

The projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi will include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.