India | PM Modi’s visit to West Bengal includes meeting women accusing sexual harassment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a women's rally in Barasat, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on March 6, as announced by BJP West Bengal unit President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday.

Sukanta Majumdar also mentioned that the party intends to assist victims of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali in meeting the Prime Minister. Sandeshkhali is situated in the Basirhat subdivision of the North 24 Parganas.

Majumdar further stated that if the distressed women from Sandeshkhali express a desire to meet the Prime Minister, the party will facilitate such a meeting. He informed reporters about the Prime Minister's scheduled visit and the women's rally at Barasat.

In response to questions about a potential meeting between the Prime Minister and women from Sandeshkhali, Majumdar affirmed, "If the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want to meet Modi, we will definitely arrange it."

A considerable number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Shajahan Sheikh, a Trinamool Congress figure, and his supporters of land-grabbing and sexual assault under coercion.

Shajahan has been on the run since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials during a raid related to a ration scam on January 5.

Simultaneously, the BJP released a documentary on social media, shedding light on the alleged sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali.

The documentary, exceeding 20 minutes, features testimonies from women in Sandeshkhali sharing their distressing experiences.

The BJP accuses the TMC-led state government of attempting to conceal the purported crimes in Sandeshkhali. The party shared the documentary on its social media handles, emphasizing the need to expose the truth behind the situation.