How will five states' assembly elections impact BJP, Congress's chances in the Lok Sabha polls?

There are just five months till the General Elections of 2024 after the conclusion of the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states. A total of 83 Lok Sabha seats are held by these states, of which 65 are located in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh (29), Chhattisgarh (11), and Rajasthan (25). Regardless of the result, sentiment towards or away from the BJP in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would undoubtedly be influenced by the assembly votes in the five states. But what about the two largest national parties in the nation? Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress? How would this affect them in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections? Let us see here.

The reason BJP needs two wins

If Modi prevails, it would indicate that his popularity with voters has not diminished as much as is thought in the wake of his campaign's failure to overcome strong anti-incumbency sentiment in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

A victory in the state elections will be seen as a guarantee that the BJP, regardless of the strategies used by its rivals, will continue to be the most popular candidate to win a third term in government in 2024.

To gain an in-depth perspective, WION spoke to Professor Sanjay Kumar, Co-director at Lokniti CSDS, Political Analyst, and Psephologist to which he explained, “The stake for the BJP is very huge in these elections as it will set a tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. If BJP manages to win at least two states this will boost their morale and will be a stronghold for the party. But, if not then it may put up an impression of the diminishing Modi popularity in front of the entire nation.”

The narrative of opposition parties will be reinforced by their defeats in Chattisgarh and MP, as well as their inability to retake power in Rajasthan.

Possibilities for Rahul Gandhi and Congress

At the moment, the BJP rules Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress rules Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress and the BJP received just 0.5% of the vote in Rajasthan's 2018 Assembly election, yet the Congress nonetheless won 100 seats to the BJP's 73. The Congress won 68 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. Although the Congress won 114 seats to the BJP's 109 in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP managed to unseat the Congress government in 2020 by persuading Jyotiraditya Scindia to defect. However, these States have a track record of surprising people.

According to expert Sanjay Kumar, “Rahul Gandhi being an important leader, if Congress comes to power in one, two or three states will certainly boost his image. If that happens, it will certainly act as a catalyst in the 2024 elections. Chattisgarh seems like a good victory for Congress. It is heading towards a win in the state. In other states, Congress is facing a challenge.”

An overview of states

In Rajasthan's 2018 Assembly election, there was a meager 0.5% difference in the vote shares between the Congress and the BJP. But the rate of strikes in Congress was far higher. Against the BJP's 73 seats, it secured 100.

With the help of the anti-incumbency movement against three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh, the Congress crushed the BJP in Chattisgarh, winning 68 of 90 seats.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress secured five additional seats in 2018 compared to the BJP, while receiving 0.12% fewer votes.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana remains optimistic about K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) winning a third term. However, the Congress has succeeded in unseating the BJP as the main opposition following its stunning victory in neighboring Karnataka, where minority votes were extremely important.

In Mizoram, the Congress and the BJP-allied Mizo National Front are in a straight-up race, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) viewed as the main opposition. The Bharat Rashtra Samiti, led by K. Chandrashekar Rao, appears to be ahead in Telangana.

The implications for 2024

Parties can also use these surveys to refine their agendas and methods in an effort to win over as many voters as possible. Given that women have outnumbered men in several constituencies when it comes to exercising their right to vote, it is obvious that the BJP and Congress are focusing on winning over more female votes this time.

Given that women have surpassed males in several constituencies in terms of voting participation, it is obvious that the BJP and Congress are focusing on winning over more female voters this time around.

The narrative surrounding the General Elections, according to experts, may have an impact on state votes. In light of opposition parties uniting behind the INDIA alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, there may be a concentration of votes in certain seats, but there may be dispersion in other areas. The BJP and Congress have also engaged in direct combat in these three states.