Deepfake: India gives social media platforms seven-day deadline to address issue

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday (Nov 24) announced that it will give social media companies to have just seven days to align their terms of service, and other policies with Indian laws and regulations to address the hosting of deepfakes on their platforms.

As the continues to evolve, deepfake technology has emerged as a major cause of concern globally. Deepfakes are realistic yet fabricated videos created by artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms trained on online footage. They are the manipulation of facial appearance through deep generative methods.

While addressing the media, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: "Today we had a very longish meeting with all of the important players on the Internet, the Internet intermediaries. And we have raised the issue of Deep Fakes with them... I reminded them that way back in October 2022, the government of India has been alerting them to the threat of misinformation and Deep Fakes, which are part of misinformation."

"The intermediaries today all agreed that the current IT rules under the IT Act provide for adequate compliance requirements on their part to deal with Deep Fake, even as we speak to future regulations and a future law, which is certainly required, given that our IT Act is 23 years old," he added.

This comes a day after a top minister said that India is drawing up rules for governing deepfakes. A couple of days ago, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the technology.

"We plan to complete drafting the regulations within the next few weeks," information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters on Thursday.

Not just India, countries across the world race to draw up rules to regulate AI. The United Nations too has created a 39-member advisory body to address issues in the governance of AI, while European lawmakers have prepared a draft set of rules which could be approved by next month.

Chandrasekhar further added: "It was emphasized to them again, to which they have agreed that the current law and the current act and the current rules provide for compliance requirements by the platforms on misinformation, patently false information and Deep Fakes. This has been agreed to by the platforms."