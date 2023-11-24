India: Delhi AQI gets 'severe', environment minister takes stock in review meet

Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Indian capital deteriorated more notches on Friday (Nov 24) as it entered into the 'severe' category. AQI in Delhi was recorded at 401 at 8 am Friday (Nov 24), as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This prompted officials to hold a review meeting to address the situation and strategise accordingly. The air quality was in the 'very poor' category for about a week until Thursday (Nov 23). Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai gave details of inputs from scientists about the cause of Delhi's worsening air quality. After the meeting, he said that vehicle pollution and biomass burning are contributing to increased pollution.

Acting to cater to the plummeting air quality, the minister issued directives to the transport department for strict monitoring of BS-IV diesel and BS-III petrol vehicles. While saying that the stubble-burning incidents are "very few" now, he pointed out that the level of pollution is still rising.

"Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution's contribution is 36 percent. The second factor is biomass burning... We made some major decisions after seeing this. To control vehicle pollution, we issued the rules of GRAP 3... To control biomass burning, we have directed the related organisations to monitor this especially. Biomass burning will increase as the winter increases... Third, we also discussed the future situation."

Speaking of the projections in the air quality for the next two days, the minister said that "it is expected that the situation will remain the same. "It is possible after November 27 that there will be light rain and the speed of the wind will increase..." the minister added.

'Very poor' air quality in neighbouring areas

Delhi continues to breathe toxic air and the AQI in areas like Anand Vihar, RK Puram, and Alipur were recorded at 418, 424 and 434, respectively. With this, the air quality in the neighbouring areas stands in the 'very poor' category.

Noida Sector 125 recorded AQI at 353 while Sector 62 and Sector 1 had AQI at 367 and 341 respectively.

Air quality of any region is rated on the AQI scale. A rating between 0 to 100 for a region means that the air quality there is 'good'. Moreover, a rating of 100 to 200 labels it 'moderate', a rating of 200 to 300 'poor', a rating of 300 to 400 'very poor', and a rating of 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.