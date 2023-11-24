Uttarakhand tunnel rescue is like the 'finest heart surgery' in Himalayas, says Arnold Dix

UThe breathless wait for 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, over 400 km north of New Delhi, continues for the thirteenth day in a row. On Friday (Nov 24), the work of laying pipes through to debris could not be resumed due to repair-work over platform on which the drilling machine rests.

But despite delays, the light for 41 trapped workers inside the tunnel appears imminent.

WION reached out to Australian tunneling expert Arnold Dix who is one of the minds at work in Uttarkashi to ensure the safe passage of trapped workers.

In an interview with WION from the site of crisis, Dix described the complications at the current stage of rescue. He said: We are dealing with hundreds of thousands of tons of avalanche materials in the tunnel. We are not faraway (from trapped workers). But we are not just there. The situation from engineering and technical point of view is incredibly complex and delicate. Because the material is avalanche material."

Dix said that the "best experts on Himalayan experts are" at work in Uttarkashi in a show of "incredible respect for human life."

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: How soon rescuers will reach the trapped workers?

The authorities have said that they cannot give a definite timeline about how soon the trapped workers will be able to see the light outside the tunnel.

"No one is saying that it's definitely going to be today because we've been close before," Dix said.

"I am sure we are bringing these men out. There's gonna be 41 safe men out. Exactly when? Hopefully today," he added.

Dix further said that the mission is to ensure that all 41 men are rescued safe and sound. "So this is like the finest heart surgery that we have kept going here," Dix said.