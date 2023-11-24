India is 'closely monitoring' China's influenza outbreak amid mild Covid scare

A day after a pneumonia 'epidemic' in China alarmed World Heath Organization nearly four years since Covid was first detected, India's union health ministry said that it is closely monitoring the cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China.

China has since specified the outbreak as that of Influenza A virus subtype H9N2. It was first reported in 1988 and a total of 86 cases of human infection with H9N2 viruses were reported until recent outbreak in China.

"There is low risk to India from both the avian influenza case reported from China as well as the clusters of respiratory illness," health ministry said.

No unusual pathogen identified so far in China's pneumonia outbreak

The union health ministry said that "there has been no identification of an unusual pathogen or any unexpected clinical manifestations" in the pneumonia outbreak reported from China.

What India is doing to prepare for such outbreak?

According to an official readout, a meeting was recently held under the Chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services to discuss the preparedness measures against human cases of Avian Influenza in the country against the backdrop of a human case of H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) in October 2023 in China that was reported to WHO.

× "The overall risk assessment by WHO indicates a low probability of human to human spread and low case fatality rate among human cases of H9N2 reported to WHO so far. The need for strengthening surveillance among human, animal husbandry and wild life sectors and improving coordination was recognised," it was found.

WION reached out to World Health Organization to comment on the purported pneumonia outbreak in China. They referred us to their official statement over 'upsurge of respiratory illnesses among children in North-China reported here.

The health ministry said that India is prepared for any kind of public health exigency.