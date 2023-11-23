China: Another pneumonia 'epidemic' alarms WHO nearly four years since Covid was first detected
The WHO cited a press conference held by China's National Health Commission on November 12 to state that the world's second biggest economy is reporting an increase in respiratory diseases in the country.
Nearly 48 months after an influenza-like illness was reported from China's Wuhan which snowballed into Covid pandemic months later, China has reported an outbreak of influenza-like illness mostly among children. The outbreak which has made the Chinese hospitals "overwhelmed with sick children" has alarmed World Health Organization.
ProMed, a publicly available surveillance system which reports on the infectious disease outbreaks, issued an alert over the "undiagnosed pneumonia" in children.
Notably, ProMed alerted about SARs-CoV-2 in December 2019 long before the pandemic swept the world.
This is a developing story. More information to follow soon.