China: Another pneumonia 'epidemic' alarms WHO nearly four years since Covid was first detected

WION Web Team
BeijingEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

File photo of a child at Beijing Capital International Airport after China lifted its Covid restrictions/Representative Photograph:(Reuters)

The WHO cited a press conference held by China's National Health Commission on November 12 to state that the world's second biggest economy is reporting an increase in respiratory diseases in the country.

Nearly 48 months after an influenza-like illness was reported from China's Wuhan which snowballed into Covid pandemic months later, China has reported an outbreak of influenza-like illness mostly among children. The outbreak which has made the Chinese hospitals "overwhelmed with sick children" has alarmed World Health Organization.

The WHO cited a press conference held by China's National Health Commission on November 12 to state that the world's second biggest economy is reporting an increase in respiratory diseases in the country.

ProMed, a publicly available surveillance system which reports on the infectious disease outbreaks, issued an alert over the "undiagnosed pneumonia" in children. 

Notably, ProMed alerted about SARs-CoV-2 in December 2019 long before the pandemic swept the world.

This is a developing story. More information to follow soon.

Mukul Sharma

Mukul Sharma is a New-Delhi based multimedia journalist covering geopolitical developments in the South Asia region. His exclusive reports for WION on Afghan women's plight under Taliban rule have been widely read. Deeply interested in the affairs related to contested peace in Afghanistan and Pakistani establishment, Mukul can be found cycling or running more than a few miles in New Delhi on less busy mornings, or reading some correspondent’s reflections of a place they reported from. He posts on X @mukuljrsharma

