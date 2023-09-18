WHO urges China to reveal information about COVID-19 origins: Report

Years after the world battled the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the genesis of the virus remains unclear. The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has now urged China to offer more information on the origins of the coronavirus.

Covid origins

Four years ago, the first cases of coronavirus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. There are multiple theories on the origins of the virus.

One theory suggests that the virus has zoonotic origins, and that it jumped from animals and into humans. Another theory proposes that it was accidentally leaked from the city's virology laboratory.

However, there is no scientific consensus about COVID-19s origins and, as per WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus all options remained “on the table,” reports Financial Times.

“Unless we get evidence beyond reasonable doubt, we cannot just say this or that,” he said, adding that “we will get the answer. It's a matter of time.”

China urged to share information

Talking to the Financial Times, Tedros revealed that they are “pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — [and urge Beijing] to co-operate.”

“We have already asked in writing to give us information. . . And [are] also willing to send a team if they allow us to do so.”

Previously, the WHO has been accused of being too lenient with China and its initial slow response to the global pandemic. Critics say China's initial response enabled the global transmission rates to soar beyond the nation's borders.

Subsequently, in early 2021, a team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese experts had investigated Covid's origins. Their joint report had favoured the zoonotic origins' hypothesis.

This comes as health authorities have updated Covid vaccines after a rise in coronavirus cases. The global health body also cautioned nations about the highly mutated BA.2.86 and other Omicron sub-variants and has asked them to increase surveillance.

Next week, world leaders for the first time will discuss pandemic preparedness at high-level meetings during the UN’s General Assembly in New York.

(With inputs from agencies)

