IND vs ENG, 4th Test Day 3: India's Ravi Ashwin, Rohit Sharma break multiple records in Ranchi

India's ace spinner Ravi Ashwin broke a plethora of records on day 3 (Feb 25) of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Ranchi. First and foremost, he overtook former India skipper Anil Kumble for most Test wickets at home for India. Ashwin now has 354 Test wickets at home, four more than Kumble's 350. Ashwin finished with a five-for in England's second innings - his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests - joint-most with Kumble for India.

Overall, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Australia's Shane Warne (37) and New Zealand's Richard Hadlee (36) have more five-for than Ashwin in Tests. At home, Ashwin is third in terms of five-for with 27 five-wicket hauls to his name, behind only Sri Lankans Muralitharan (45) and Rangana Herath (27).

In terms of wickets at home, only Muralitharan (493) has more than Ashwin among spinners while England's James Anderson (434) and Stuart Broad (398) lead him in overall list as well.

Apart from Ashwin, India skipper Rohit Sharma also had record day as he reached 4,000 Test runs - becoming only the fourth active India batter to achieve the milestone. Rohit reached the 4K-run mark during his unbeaten innings of 24 in India's second innings.

He now has 4,003 runs and counting behind Virat Kohli (8,848 runs), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195 runs) and Ajinkya Rahane (5,077 runs) among active Indian Test batters.

As for the match, Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine English wickets between them on day 3 to ensure India chase less than 200 to win the match and the series. Thanks to the spinners, England were bowled out for a paltry 145 runs in their second innings, setting India a target of 192 to take a 3-1 lead in the ongoing five-Test series.