IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ravi Ashwin reveals key to his five-wicket haul on day 3 in Ranchi

Indian spinner Ravi Ashwin said that the pitch in Ranchi didn't have much bite and that's why he used a lot of side spin on day 3 (Feb 25) of the ongoing fourth Test against England. Ashwin's tactics worked as he took his record-equaling 35th five-wicket haul in Tests - joint most for India along side former skipper Anil Kumble. Thanks to Ashwin's exploits, England were bowled out for 145 runs in their second innings, setting India a target of 192 to win the match and the series.

"Enjoyed bowling with the new ball. I put my hand up. Enjoyed bowling with a bit more speed. Had to rewire the way I think about the game. Sometimes when I come here I find there's not as much bite. Had to go a lot of side spin and hammer into the pitch. Didn't want to give extra runs because we're chasing last," said Ashwin after the day's play.

Apart from him, Kuldeep Yadav also picked up a four-for and Ashwin was all praise for his fellow spinner, saying: "Phenomenal character, Kuldeep bowled brilliantly. He was working on his run-up, changing pace and trajectory."

Kuldeep also played an important role with the bat, adding 76 runs with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (90) for the eight wicket to help India narrow down their first innings deficit. India eventually were bowled out for 307 runs, conceding a 46-run lead and Ashwin was all happy about it.

"His defence was gun, showed composure. Even better from Dhruv, great composure in his second game. Was a huge lift to bat through to lunch. We would have taken that [46-run deficit] with both hands last night," noted the Indian off-spinner.