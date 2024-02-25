IND v ENG - His game awareness is like MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar lauds Dhruv Jurel for gritty 90 in Ranchi

When playing in Ranchi, one is bound to draw comparisons with the city’s own and country’s greatest captain, MS Dhoni, and keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel was not spared. Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar lauded the youngster for his gritty knock of 90 in India’s first innings that helped the home Team cut down on runs deficit.

While doing commentary, Gavaskar was heaping praises on Dhruv, saying much like how MS Dhoni had the game awareness early on in his career, Dhruv is on the same page, calling him the next MS Dhoni in the making.

“Of course, he has batted well, but his 'keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game-awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making.

“I know there can never be another MSD; but you know, the presence of mind that he has. MSD also, when he started, it was that; and Jurel has that game-awareness, street-smart cricketer,” Gavaskar said while doing commentary on day three.

Replacing KS Bharat in the playing XI for the third Test in Rajkot, Dhruv came off well with both bat and ball, especially in this ongoing Test. After India got reduced to 177 for seven at one stage, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel bailed the hosts out.

On day three, Jurel played a handy knock by, first, completing his fifty and, secondly, by adding runs with the tail in the end to put India back on the track. His 90-run stay at the crease impressed one and all, with some veteran cricketers praising him on social media, including Virender Sehwag.

The former India opener wrote, “No media hype, no drama, just some outstanding skills and quietly showed great temperament in a very difficult situation.

India in the driver's seat

Despite trailing behind by 46 runs in the first innings, India has squashed England’s chances of levelling the series. Post tea on day three, India picked three quick wickets to dent their momentum as ENG's scorecard read 135 for eight at one stage.

The left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, picking four wickets, while Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wickets.