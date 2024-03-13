Top 10 world news: US House passes bill that could ban TikTok; Georgia election interference case, and more

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that could potentially lead to a ban on TikTok, a popular social media platform in the country, for US users. In another big development in US politics, former US President Donald Trump has been partially relieved of some election subversion charges in the State of Georgia vs Donald J. Trump trial.

In news from India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its second list of candidates, featuring 72 names including prominent figures such as Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, and Piyush Goyal. With these nominations, the BJP sets the stage for crucial electoral battles in various constituencies across India.

The bill, which could lead to a ban on TikTok for US users, has successfully passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (Mar 13). The fate of the measure remains uncertain in the Senate.

Former US President Donald Trump was relieved of some of the election subversion charges in the State of Georgia Vs. Donald J. Trump criminal case trial. The overall case, however, remains intact.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of candidates. A total of 72 candidates, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh), and Piyush Goyal (Mumbai north) were named in the second list of the BJP candidates.

In response to the increasing incidents of dog bites nationwide, the Central government has implemented a ban on the import, sale and breeding of 23 aggressive dog breeds, which are deemed a threat to human life.

The Israeli military claimed on Wednesday (Mar 13) that its strikes killed a "significant" Hamas member Hadi Ali Mustafa in southern Lebanon.

World's first AI software engineer ‘Devin’ has been created by the tech company Cognition. The AI software engineer is capable of writing code, crafting websites and developing software with just a single prompt.

India's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Tuesday (Mar 12) issued a fact-check rebuttal of claims made by international media outlet Al Jazeera that had labelled the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) "anti-Muslim".

In Gaza, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has asserted that starvation is being employed as a tool of warfare. Josep Borrell characterised the absence of aid reaching the region as a calamity deliberately caused by human actions.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman 2 now has a new release date. The film will now open on October 2, 2026 instead of its scheduled date, October 3, 2025. Reports suggest that this date change is a result of the dual Hollywood strikes that left the entire industry in a limbo, postponing all scheduled productions of films and shows worldwide.