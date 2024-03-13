Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills 'significant' Hamas member

The Israeli military claimed on Wednesday (Mar 13) that strikes killed Hamas member Hadi Ali Mustafa in southern Lebanon.

It said Mustafa was a "significant" Hamas operative who was responsible for attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.

Mustafa was struck in the Lebanese city of Tyre.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese ally of Hamas, exchanged near-daily fire with Israel since the ongoing war erupted between Hamas and Israel in October. The Palestinian groups in Lebanon have also claimed cross-border attacks.

Hamas also confirmed the news development as its officials said that an Israeli drone strike on a car outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed a member of Hamas from the nearby Palestinian camp of Rashidieh.

Hamas's Al Aqsa television said Mustafa was a leader of the group's armed wing.

Two security sources said a Syrian man who was passing by on his motorcycle was also killed in the strike, after earlier saying that the two fatalities had been in Mustafa's car.