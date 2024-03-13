LIVE TV
Donald Trump gets partial relief in Georgia election interference case

WION Web Team
Atlanta, Georgia
main img
File photo of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph:(Reuters)
Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41-count indictment charges against Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41-count indictment charges against Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants. 

This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.