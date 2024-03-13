Donald Trump gets partial relief in Georgia election interference case
File photo of former US president Donald Trump. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41-count indictment charges against Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants.
Former US President Donald Trump was relieved of some of the election subversion charges in the State of Georgia Vs. Donald J. Trump criminal case trial. The overall case, however, remains intact.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.