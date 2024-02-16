Georgia election case: Trump prosecutor Fani Willis accuses defence of lying in testimony

Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor in the Georgia election case involving Donald Trump, faced intense scrutiny over her relationship with fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade during a contentious hearing on Thursday (Feb 15). The defence alleged that her association with Wade, whom she appointed, presented a conflict of interest that could undermine the charges against Trump.

During the heated two-hour session, Willis vehemently denied the accusations, expressing increasing frustration. At one point, she exclaimed, "It is a lie," prompting a surprised reaction from Judge Scott McAfee, who called for a brief recess, as reported by the BBC.

Undermining the case

The allegations against Willis and Wade were brought forth by one of Trump's co-defendants, Mike Roman.

He claimed that the two prosecutors had an improper relationship and financially benefited from it. These claims threatened to weaken the election-subversion charges against Trump.

Roman alleged that Willis overpaid Wade for his role as special prosecutor and that they enjoyed luxury vacations together, including trips to the Bahamas, Napa Valley, and Caribbean resorts. Willis and Wade admitted to their relationship but denied any wrongdoing.

During questioning, both Willis and Wade faced inquiries regarding financial reimbursements and vacations.

Wade testified that Willis typically repaid him in cash, making it difficult to trace transactions. Willis said she was independent and denied any reliance on others for financial matters.

Focus on Trump's case

Throughout her testimony, Willis redirected attention to Trump's case, stressing on its significance over personal matters. She dismissed suggestions that she was on trial.

Former friend and employee Robin Yeartie contradicted Willis and Wade's timeline, claiming to have witnessed their romantic involvement years before Wade joined the Trump case.

Willis disputed this, asserting that their relationship began later and was not physical due to Wade's cancer diagnosis.

Judge McAfee expressed the possibility of disqualifying Willis from the case if evidence supports the defense's claims. Such a decision could significantly impact the proceedings against Trump, potentially leading to delays or even derailment.

Also watch | New York court judge denies Trump's dismissal request Legal experts noted the uncertainty surrounding the case's outcome. While Wade's testimony was deemed nearly flawless, Willis' combative demeanour raised concerns about her credibility.

Willis is scheduled to resume her testimony on Friday morning (Feb 16), with the case poised to have far-reaching implications for the 2024 election and beyond.