Indian government likely to notify CAA rules on Monday: Reports

Indian government is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday evening, local media reported based on sources.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December 2019. The aims at fast-tracking Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians.

The Act doesn't include Muslims, who migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It caused major protests nationwide.

Reports claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the evening.