Indian government likely to notify CAA rules on Monday: Reports

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
File photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph:(Reuters)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly will address the nation on Monday's evening

Indian government is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday evening, local media reported based on sources. 

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in December 2019. The aims at fast-tracking Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians. 

The Act doesn't include Muslims, who migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It caused major protests nationwide. 

Reports claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the evening.

more to follow 

