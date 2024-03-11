What is CAA? How it fast tracks Indian citizenship of religious minorities from parts of South Asia

What is CAA? Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, 2024. The announcement came just weeks ahead of the General Elections in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill amended the Citizenship Act of 1955. The amendment became a law after it was passed by both houses of the Indian parliament in December 2019. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship. (1/2) — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) March 11, 2024 × The rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act were not notified till March 11, 2024.

What is the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)?

The Citizenship Amendment Act or the CAA provides for an accelerated pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring Muslim-majority nations Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014. Just 2 page law, now notified by Modi Govt. Portal opens tonight to submit an application for Indian citizenship. https://t.co/Twa3ui9IUX pic.twitter.com/RvJ3aXOkW3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 11, 2024 × The religious minorities listed within the ambit of the Citizenship Amendment Act include individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian faiths who fled into India from the neighbouring Muslim-majority nations due to "religious persecution or fear of religious persecution".

Who will be eligible for Indian citizenship after CAA rules are notified?

The members of persecuted minorities who entered India before December 31, 2014, with either Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh as their country of origin — will be eligible to get Indian citizenship following the notification of the CAA rules. This is because the CAA fast-tracks the route to Indian citizenship for these persecuted minorities by six years and these migrants, because they entered India before 2014, will be eligible to get Indian citizenship.