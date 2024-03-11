BJP says PM Modi lived up to his promise by notifying CAA rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the government has "fulfilled its guarantee by issuing the notification of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)". The government notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act on March 11, 2024 weeks ahead of General Elections in which Prime Minister Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

"CAA has been implemented across India", BJP wrote on social media.

Laying out the timeline of the passage of the citizenship law, the BJP said that the proposed law was first presented in the parliament in 2019. It was passed in Lok Sabha, the lower house directly elected by the people on December 10, 2019 and in Rajya Sabha, the upper house elected by the state legislative members, on December 11, 2019.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act took the form of a law after it was signed by the president," the BJP wrote on X.

"On March 11, 2024, Central government notified the rules of Citizenship Amendment Act." 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 & 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝!



India is committed to protecting persecuted religious minorities. pic.twitter.com/KpogkaDO9W — BJP (@BJP4India) March 11, 2024 × Union Home Minister Amit Shah while reacting to the development said, "CAA rules enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in India."

CAA notified: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reacts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the notification of the CAA as "historic" and said it is a decision for the welfare of humanity.

"This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," Yogi Adityanath said, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister described it as a "humanitarian decision which brings joy to humanity."

"Hearty congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who are going to get Indian citizenship under this Act," added the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to X and hailed the notification of the CAA rules as reflection of PM Modi's "strong will in the national interest".