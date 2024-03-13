Govt prohibits import, breeding and sale of 23 dog breeds, including pitbulls and bulldogs

In response to the increasing incidents of dog bites nationwide, the Central government has implemented a ban on the import, sale and breeding of 23 aggressive dog breeds, which are deemed a threat to human life.

Dr. OP Chaudhary, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has dispatched a letter to the Chief Secretaries of states and Union territories, instructing them to enforce the ban.

The list of prohibited dog breeds encompasses Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Russian Shepherd, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolfdogs, Canario, Akbash dog, Moscow Guard dog, Cane Corso and any dog commonly referred to as a Ban Dog.

As per the letter, the expert committee, led by the Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, also recommends prohibiting the import of such dog breeds.

The central government urges the enforcement of the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018.

This decision follows appeals from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to safeguard vulnerable dog breeds frequently exploited for illegal dog fighting by criminal elements in society, as well as to ensure human safety.

PETA has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court regarding this matter.

PETA stated in its petition, "This order is crucial for providing essential protection for both humans and dogs and conveys a resolute message that pit bulls and similar breeds are bred as weapons. Pit bulls and related breeds are among the most commonly abandoned dogs in India, and this action can prevent a significant amount of suffering."

The country has witnessed numerous cases of fatalities due to dog bites in recent months. In one incident, 20 people sustained injuries in Himachal's Bilaspur area after a stray dog attacked them.

Last month, a toddler in Delhi was hospitalized for 17 days after being bitten by a Pitbull. Another incident occurred last week in Ghaziabad, where a 10-year-old child was critically injured after a Pitbull attacked her.